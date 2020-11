LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are currently on the scene of a barricade in the northwest valley. It happening in the 9000 block of Meisenheimer Avenue.

Police say there is a barricaded, suicidal man with a weapon in the area. Police also say he has not made any threats to the public at this time.

SWAT and negotiators are on the scene. El Capitan Way is blocked off from Horse Drive to south of Meisenheimer.

Avoid the area.

