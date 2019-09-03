Metro officers rescue horse from tipped over trailer crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police helped in the cutest rescue Monday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Bolden Area Command officers had to help rescue a horse from a tipped over horse trailer.

The unit tweeted a photo and said, “Thank you Bolden Officers, including Officer Ferris, who helped take care of this little guy who thankfully survived a tipped over horse trailer during an accident today!”

There wasn’t any other information released, but it’s safe to say that if you have to labor on Labor Day, saving a cute little horse from a crash is the best way to do it!