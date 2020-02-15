Metro officers reportedly denied service at restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police released a statement this week after two on-duty officers were reportedly denied service at a Valley restaurant where they stopped for lunch. It happened at The Lodge Bar & Restaurant on February 13.

In the statement, Metro said: “While we consider this behavior unacceptable, we firmly believe that the refusal was an employee acting solely on his own, and it does not represent the viewpoint of the establishment.”

Management at The Lodge told Metro they welcome law enforcement at their business. The employee involved has since been suspended from work.

In the statement, Metro also said: “The LVMPD has worked hard establishing relationships with its’ business partners in the community and the presence of officers is welcomed by business owners.”