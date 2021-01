LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers in Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command recovered three illegal handguns in two days, according to a Metro tweet.

**THIRD ILLEGAL GUN IN TWO SHIFTS**



SVAC tips its hat to Officers Kennedy and Gutierrez who recovered thier third illegal handgun from “routine” traffic stops within 2 days.



Each gun was in the possession of persons who are prohibited from owning them.#PROACTIVEPOLICINGWORKS pic.twitter.com/Qz50H5YhIT — LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) January 19, 2021

Two officers working traffic patrol found the guns “in the possession of persons who are prohibited from owning them,” according to a Monday post on Twitter.

The officers’ first names were not provided, but they were identified as “Officers Kennedy and Gutierrez.

The post carried the hashtag #PROACTIVEPOLICINGWORKS.