LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified.

A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.

According to police, Metro officers fired several shots at the suspect, who had forcefully stolen a vehicle, in an attempt to stop them. The suspect however was able to get away and the chase ended with the suspect crashing into an LVMPD vehicle near the intersection of Decatur and Charleston.