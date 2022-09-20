LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the two officers involved in a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 17, that left a man injured.

They have been identified as 29-year-old Officer Devonte Gleason who has been employed with Metro since 2018 and 31-year-old Officer Marlon Salazar who has been employed with Metro since 2017.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near Serene Avenue and Haven Street in the southern part of the valley. Police said when the officers attempted to stop 37-year-old Steven Trovato, he pulled a gun out and officers fired at him. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both officers are assigned to the Enterprise Command. They have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.