Metro officers identified in shooting involving barricaded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The names of the two officers involved in a shooting during a barricade at a south Las Vegas apartment complex on Tuesday have been identified.

According to Metro Police, Officer Jody Cunningham, 46, who has been with Metro since 2018, and Officer Manuel Papazian, 39, who has been with the department since 2014 responded to a call of a man barricaded in a townhome near the intersection of Silverado Ranch and Maryland Parkway.

Police said the man exchanged gunfire with the officers and then started a fire in the home before exchanging more gunfire with officers.

When SWAT entered the townhome, the man was dead. The cause of the man’s death has not been released yet.

The two officers are are paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.