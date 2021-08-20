Metro officers help teen in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they teamed up with a Las Vegas mosque and Walmart to help a local teenager in need.

Metro’s Bolden Area Command, which covers areas of the west-central valley, from I-15 to Rainbow and between W. Lake Mead Blvd. and W. Sahara Ave., tweeted about the act of goodwill Friday evening.

The tweet mentions two Metro officers, Borden and Aguilar. It says they encountered a young man during a call and heard of his hardships.

Along with donations to from the Masjid As Sabur Mosque and Walmart, the officers were able to get him over $300 worth of clothes, shoes, food, hygiene products, and school supplies, according to the tweet.

Officers did not name the young man in the tweet, or describe the nature of their original call.