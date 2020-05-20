Metro officers arrested on child abuse charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Metro officers were arrested on child abuse charges following an incident that occurred on May 9.

Twenty-six-year-old Destini Woodruff, the child’s mother, and 29-year-old John Woodruff, the child’s stepfather, were arrested on May 19. They face the following charges:

One count of conspiracy to commit child abuse

Three counts of child abuse

One count of domestic battery by strangulation

During an investigation, Metro’s Criminal Investigation Section found the Woodruffs hit the child multiple times, causing several bruises. Police say they were trying to inflict pain.

Both officers are with the Southeast Area Command’s Community Policing Division and have been with Metro since 2016.

According to a news release, Destini was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay on May 19. John’s employment with Metro was terminated on May 19 due to a separate internal investigation.