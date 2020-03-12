Metro officer wins case, reinstated after waiting in hallway during 1 October mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police officer who was fired for hesitating and not acting during the 1 October mass shooting has been reinstated.

Steve Grammas, Las Vegas Police Protective Association president, said Officer Cordell Hendrix won his case and will get back to work with Metro once he completes paperwork. He also noted Officer Hendrix will not be disciplined and will receive back pay.

The initial firing came after police found Officer Hendrix did not engage when he was one floor beneath the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman on Oct. 1, 2017.

Police body camera footage revealed Hendrix holding his position in a Mandalay Bay hallway one floor below Stephen Paddock. This happened for approximately five minutes as the shooter fired into a crowd of country music fans.

In July 2019, Grammas pointed out Metro launched an internal affairs investigation only after body camera footage of the officer’s hesitation started.

The 1 October tragedy is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, with 58 people killed and hundreds more injured.