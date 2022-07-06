LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer involved in a deadly shooting on Sunday, July 3 after the man allegedly charged at officers.

Officer Tate Nelson, 25, has been with Metro since 2020 and is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division in the Downtown Area Command.

Nelson responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. to the 600 block of North Bruce Street near Bonanza Road, east of downtown.

Metro police said Nelson found an unresponsive woman suffering from stab wounds and a man who was threatening officers with a knife. Police said the man ignored the officer’s commands to drop the weapon and moved toward police and Officer Tate opened fire, killing the man.

The woman was also later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Officer Nelson is placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.