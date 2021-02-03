Metro officer, suspect reported injured in shooting on Dean Martin Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 5900 block of Dean Martin Dr., south of Russell Road just west of Interstate 15.

At this time, one officer and a suspect are injured, according to police. Their conditions were not released.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

Metro officers had gathered at University Medical Center early Wednesday afternoon.

Police plan to give an update to the media from a site near the incident.

A tweet from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the scene is at Dean Martin and Ponderosa Way.

The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer involved shooting near Dean Martin Dr. and Ponderosa Way. This is an ongoing investigation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KyouXNcWlV — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 3, 2021

Motorists should avoid the area while police continue to investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.