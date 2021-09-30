Metro officer survives Somalia, Iraq but loses his life to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 50-year-old Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer became the sixth police officer on the force to die from COVID-19.

According to a Metro news release, Edward Contreras died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served on the force for more than 15 years. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the Traffic Bureau day shift.

“Officer Contreras was a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Somalia and Iraq. He enjoyed fishing,

woodworking, and spending time with his family.”

He is survived by his wife Stephanie, his son Aaron, father Edward, mother Gloria, sister Monica, and his brother Michael, who is also a Metro police officer.

Metro did not release information on whether Contreras was vaccinated.

Metro also lost a civilian employee to COVID-19 last year.