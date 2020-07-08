Metro officer suffers minor injuries when driver flees scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer suffered minor injuries Tuesday night when a motorist fled after a traffic stop and struck the officer.

According to Metro police, the officer pulled over a driver in a Cadillac just before 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Houston Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and East Charleston Boulevard.

During the stop, the driver of accelerated toward the officer. The officer suffered a “glancing strike to the knees/legs as the officer was attempting to step out of the way.”

Police said the suspect drove a short distance before jumping out of his moving vehicle in the 2300 block of Clifford Ave. Police established a perimeter and an air unit and K9 responded to conduct a search however the suspect was not located.

The officer was not transported to the hospital.