LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police watch commander pulled his colleague over last week and arrested him on suspicion of DUI, documents show.

An impaired driving report said Officer Gordon Spitzmesser, 25, was driving the wrong way on Paradise Road near Harmon around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The commander saw the car driving the wrong way before it made a U-Turn, the report said.

The report noted Spitzmesser “had distinctive glossy eyes” and smelled of alcohol.

“I could smell the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and watery,” the report, signed by the arresting officer said.

Spitzmesser declined a field sobriety test after asking if the arresting officer’s body camera was on, the report said. Spitzmesser also declined to consent to a blood draw and asked for a lawyer.

Spitzmesser has no prior history, Metro officials said last week. The rest of the report is redacted.