Metro officer shot on duty 10 months ago has returned to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shay Mikalonis is back.

Back in the community he swore to defend.

Back in the valley were his family is prepared to help him recover after he was shot while doing his job.

It’s been 10 months since the Metro officer was critically injured after a protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shay’s stepfather, Patrick Neville, says Shay is back home, and now able to talk.

After the shooting, doctors weren’t sure if he would ever speak again, so the developments are welcome news for his family and friends.

Shay has been home for a few weeks after staying at a Denver medical facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

His family says he is still paralyzed and using a ventilator.

Now, he is going through a transitional preiod to adjust to in-home care. Shay’s family says being back in his hometown is a great morale boost for him, and they’re happy he’s so close.

Since he’s been home, he has been able to see friends and enjoy the fresh air after months of rehab in a hospital room.

“At his house, he can just go out his bedroom door to his backyard. His friends can come over and visit him. He gets to see people,” Neville said.

“We take him to the station so he can see his squad members. So I think that’s really positive for Shay, small things that poeple don’t realize, being able to go outside is really a big deal,” he said.

Moving forward, the focus is to get Shay stronger, and to see him progress even further. Neville said he would like for Shay to also be around people who are dealing with the same mobility restrictions.

Neville said the support from the Las Vegas community, and from around the nation, has been outstanding.

His family is making sure he sees all of the calls, texts and letters.