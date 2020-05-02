Metro officer involved in shooting on I-15 near Apex identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The officer involved in Wednesday night’s shooting in the northwest valley has been identified as Sergeant Timothy Stovall.

According to Metro, Sergeant Stovall shot and killed a driver that pulled over and got out of the car with a gun. Police say he was driving recklessly on I-15 near Apex Road.

The driver, later identified as 38-yo Jesus Caballero from Las Vegas, died at the hospital.

Sergeant Stovall is 51 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2001.

He is assigned to the Gangs Vice Bureau, Investigative Services Division.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a

review of this incident.

Both directions of Las Vegas Boulevard were closed between I-15 and US-93 until Thursday morning.

This is LVMPD’s sixth officer involved shooting in 2020.