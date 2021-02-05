Metro officer involved in deadly shooting near gun range identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Metro Police officer involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday outside of a gun range has been identified.

The shooting happened at the Range 702 shooting range in the 5900 block of Dean Martin Drive, just south of Russell Road.

According to Metro, Officer Andrew Nguyen, 34, fired at a suspect who had attacked his partner officer with a screwdriver. There were also armed citizens who came to the defense of the attacked police officer and shot at the suspect.

Information on how many times the suspect was shot, or whether he was killed by a citizen or the Metro officer has not been released.

The female officer who was attacked was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was later released.

Nguyen has been with Metro since 2018. He has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.