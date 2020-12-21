Metro officer identified in downtown Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police officer involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19 has been identified.

According to LVMPD, Officer Daniel Clark, 30, has been with Metro since 2017. He is assigned to the Downtown Area Command and is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Mesquite Avenue, near Eastern and Cedar avenues. According to LVMPD, the suspect fired shots toward officers and Officer Clark returned fire.

No one was injured. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Donta Ford, ran away from officers but was arrested later in the day.