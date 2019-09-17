Metro officer arrested following barricade Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirty-nine-year-old Metro officer Nathan Herlean was arrested after barricading himself in a residence Monday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a possible suicidal person at a residence in the 1000 block of Sonora Hill Court. Officers contacted Herlean via telephone.

Metro SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the situation after what officers believed was gunfire came from inside the home. Herlean eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The preliminary investigation revealed no evidence of a firearm being discharged.

Herlean, who’s been with Metro since 2009, was charged with resisting a public officer with a firearm. He was transported to Clark County Detention Center.

Metro said he was on administrative leave with pay due to misdemeanor charges from another district.