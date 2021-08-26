Metro negotiating with suspect barricaded at home near Twain, El Capitan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are negotiating with a suspect in the area of El Capitan and Twain Avenue in the west valley after reported threats.

Police said they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Debonair Court after a male said he had taken drugs and wanted to kill people.

The negotiations have now turned into a barricade situation, and SWAT units are responding

No shots have been fired, according to police.

The suspect has apparently been texting with people away from the scene, and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.