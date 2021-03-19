UPDATE: Las Vegas teen located after Metro requests public’s help

UPDATE: Bree Aldrich has been located, according to Metro Police. The original story appears below:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen girl is missing and considered endangered, so Metro Police are asking for the public’s help. Police say Bree Aldich could be in severe and emotional distress and in need of medical attention. The 16-year-old was last seen on Thursday around 3:50 p.m. near the 8300 block of Langhorne Creek Street, west of Shelbourne and S. Jones Boulevard.

Bree is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds, police say. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a flower design, blue jeans, and socks, but she didn’t have any shoes on.

Anyone with information regarding BREE ALDRICH and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com