Metro needs the public’s help finding 26-year-old woman missing since Dec. 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 26-year-old woman. According to Metro, Jawaher Hejji could be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

Hejji was last seen near the 300 block of Shadow Canyon Drive in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 22 at approximately 12 a.m. Hejji, who’s 5-feet-8-inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black sweat pants. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding JAWAHER HEJJI and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.