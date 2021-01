LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police needs the public’s help finding an alleged armed robber. According to police, the man pictured in the photo has robbed six different businesses located in various locations throughout the Las Vegas valley, and it all happened this month.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery section at 702-328-3591. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555.