Metro needs public’s assistance locating missing 17-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police need the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. According to officers, Feli “Flawless” Ritter was last seen on June 25 in the area of Mojave Drive & Charleston Road.

Feli is said to be 5-feet-6-inches, approximately 103 pounds. She has red hair and hazel/brown eyes.

Metro said she was wearing a mini skirt and tube top before she disappeared. Feli is transgender & also used to go by the names Leo or Felipe Ritter.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702)-828-2907.