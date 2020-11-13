Metro nearing 500 positive COVID-19 cases among employees during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has had 479 positive cases of COVID-19 among its workforce.

“We’re seeing between five and 10 positive employee cases on a daily basis,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo during an interview with 8 News Now.

He added there are currently 300 employees in quarantine because of having contact with someone who has tested positive. Metro employs around 5,000 people which includes officers and civilians.

Lombardo said his employees can’t work from home and tend to have more contact with the general public which puts them at a higher risk for contracting the virus. He said, although they are working on a daily basis to keep it under control, he does have concerns.

“Those numbers are going to continue to increase.”

Currently, 1,980 employees have been tested with 1,473 having a negative result. Another 28 people are awaiting results.