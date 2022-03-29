LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last week Metro Police tracked down a suspect accused of hiding $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in a truckload of tomatoes.

Before the drug bust, a special backup unit was called in to assist in the incident.

LVMPD Narcotics Dog “Nuggetz” (KLAS)

That’s when detective Thomas Bachman and his four-legged partner Nuggetz were called in to help.

The dog who is strictly a narcotics dog was able to sniff out the cocaine hidden in the tomatoes. Det. Bachman and Nuggetz have been inseparable since September 2018.

“We ran the exterior of the vehicle and long behold we got the positive alert,” Det. Bachman said. “For the amount of narcotics that are on the streets to be able to take that much weight off the streets quite significant.”

He tells 8 News Now that the incident was not only a large bust for police but also a big job for Nuggetz.

“He knows that when he’s doing a search his ultimate goal is that he gets his reward and so he keeps that on the back of his mind from the minute we get in the car to the minute we get out to do a sniff,” Det. Bachman added. “The bond that he and I have like I said, as vocal as he can get, it’s my buddy.”

Nuggetz is a four-year-old Belgian Malinois who was born in France. Det. Bachman says his four-legged companion also enjoys participating in the Metro K-9 trials.