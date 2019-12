LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to LVMPD and the Nevada Department of Transportation, Kyle Canyon Road to Lee Canyon Road remains closed due to heavy visitor traffic and snow on the roads.

If you were headed to Mt. Charleston to enjoy a white Christmas, officials encourage you to avoid the area and to expect major delays.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-156 near Top of Mount Charleston

No access; use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 25, 2019

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-158 near Kyle Canyon Road

Expect major delays on Mount Charleston. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 25, 2019

Kyle Canyon Rd. on the Way to Mt. Charleston is closed due to heavy visitor traffic in the area. Please avoid the area and expect delays. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 25, 2019

