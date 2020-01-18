Metro: Motorcyclist dies in crash involving truck in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a 66-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he turned and collided with a truck that was traveling on a green light. It happened at the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Cheyenne Avenue just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a truck was traveling east on Cheyenne Avenue, approaching the intersection at Pecos Road in the center lane when a motorcycle turned left into the intersection and in the path of the truck who was traveling on a green light.

The front of the truck collided with the right side of the motorcycle. Officials say the motorcyclist remained in contact until the truck stopped.

North Las Vegas Fire and Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment. Officials suspect the motorcyclist was impaired at the time of the crash.

The Clark County Coroner will release his identity at a later date.

This is the sixth traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020.