LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday in a collision with a car making a left turn near a southeast valley intersection, Metro police said.

Joseph MacFarland, 59, of Las Vegas, who was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster south on the Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after being hurt in the crash shortly before 5:30 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a car south of East Desert Inn Road and the Pecos-McLeon Interconnect, police said.

Medical personnel said MacFarland’s injuries were “determined to be life threatening,” police said in the release.

The collision happened when the driver of a 2000 Dodge Stratus, Peter Buompane, 91, also of Las Vegas, was turning left on the northbound Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, just south of East Desert Inn Road, into a private driveway.

MacFarland’s motorcycle, traveling in “the outside southbound travel lane,” and the car then collided, police said.

Buompane remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said. He had minor injuries.

Police said the crash is being investigated by the department’s collision investigation section