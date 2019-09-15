Metro motorcycle officer sustains minor injuries after collision on Maryland Parkway

by: Carolyn Williams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro motorcycle officer sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a vehicle driving southbound on Maryland Parkway late Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle made a left-hand turn into The Boulevard Mall in front of the officer, when it struck him around 4:22 p.m. Authorities do not suspect impairment was a factor after the driver passed field sobriety tests.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center where it was determined his injuries were minor.

Authorities were on-scene investigating. All lanes on Maryland have since reopened.

