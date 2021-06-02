Metro motorcycle officer injured in crash, driver arrested for suspected DUI

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro motorcycle officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road.

According to Metro police, the driver of a Fiat rear-ended the officer who was stopped at a red light. The crash forced the officer’s motorcycle into the back of a Metro patrol vehicle.

The officer’s injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of the Fiat was arrested for impairment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories