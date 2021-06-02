Metro motorcycle officer injured in crash, driver arrested for suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro motorcycle officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road.

According to Metro police, the driver of a Fiat rear-ended the officer who was stopped at a red light. The crash forced the officer’s motorcycle into the back of a Metro patrol vehicle.

The officer’s injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of the Fiat was arrested for impairment.