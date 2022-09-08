LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man tried to stop his son’s assault and arson rampage by shooting at him three times, police said.

Joel Ames, 39, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, in a Sept. 3 spree that started in the west valley and ended crosstown, with him ramming an SUV into his father’s garage and then setting fire to it, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

During his outburst, Ames, of Las Vegas, tried to kill his girlfriend at a west valley motel before driving crosstown to set fire to two of his brother’s vehicles, ram his SUV into the garages of another brother and his father and set fire to his father’s garage, police said.

Ames, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, was supposed to make a court appearance Thursday but refused, according to inmate records. He is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

Ames strangled and bit his girlfriend and ripped hair from her head in their motel room in Summerlin South early on Sept. 3, then drove a Toyota RAV4 crosstown to begin his arson rampage, police said in the report.

He told his girlfriend he was going to kill her and then left their motel room through the second-story window, landing on an awning, according his girlfriend’s account to police.

He first drove to a brother’s house on Santree Circle and set afire a pickup and a car in the driveway.

Ames next went to another brother’s house on Elderberry Wine Avenue, where he rammed his SUV into a garage door and tried to set fire to the garage, police said.

He ended up at his father’s house, just down the block, where he rammed his SUV into his father’s garage “multiple times” and then set it on fire.

Police said Ames’ father told them he fired three rounds from a .357 Magnum handgun in an attempt to stop his son before police arrived and arrested the younger Ames.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Ames is charged with domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, arson, tampering with a vehicle, attempted residential burglary and burglary.

His girlfriend and his family said Ames was dealing with paranoia because of drug use, according to police.