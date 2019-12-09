Metro: Man killed by woman’s ex-girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a man is dead after his girlfriend’s ex stabbed him. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing that occurred in south Las Vegas, near Silverado Ranch and Pollock Drive around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officials found an adult male suffering from an apparent puncture wound and head trauma in the 9600 block of Pine River Lane. An adult female victim was found suffering from lacerations.

The male victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injures, and the female victim was treated on scene.

The suspect, identified as Grissel Gonzaga, 29, was taken into custody close to the crime scene.

Metro homicide investigators say it appears the male victim and female victim were in a relationship. Gonzaga was the female victim’s ex-girlfriend and they had broken up a few months prior.

Gonzaga forced her way into the residence through a sliding glass door. She found the two victims together in a bedroom upstairs, and police say a “struggle ensued.” During the incident, Gonzaga got a knife and attacked the victims.

Gonzaga was booked for Open Murder.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555.