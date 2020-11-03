Metro: Man commits suicide during vehicle stop over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police report that on Saturday, Oct. 31 at approximately 8:12 a.m. they receive a call from a concerned co-worker about an employee who suddenly left their place of employment.

According to co-workers, they attempted to call the man, who replied with suicidal text messages and indicated he was armed with a handgun.

Police responded after receiving this information and located the employee’s vehicle near Charleston Boulevard and Plaza Center Drive, where officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.

The driver failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed before stopping suddenly and pulling over to the side of the road, according to police.

Officers say they pulled behind the vehicle and gave the driver verbal commands. Additional resources were requested and officers say they did not see any movement in the vehicle, according to the report.

A team of officers approached the vehicle and observed the driver had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark

County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

An examination of this incident is being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review

Team. This review focuses on policy, tactics, and training. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who was involved or knows any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.