LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a man who was last seen Friday night in the central valley.

Eddie Lucas, 73, could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a release posted on Twitter early Saturday by Red Rock Search & Rescue.

Eddie Lucas, 73, was last seen near North Rancho Drive and Vegas Drive on Friday night. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lucas, about 5 feet 9 and 210 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen at about 9 p.m. Friday near the 3700 block of Briarglen Lane, south of Vegas Drive and west of North Rancho Drive, police said in the release. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Metro, 702-828-3111, or its missing persons detail, 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.