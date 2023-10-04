LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to 8 News Now it made an arrest this week inside an east valley high school.

Metro would not state who was taken into custody, but reported an arrest happened at Las Vegas High School on Monday.

Sources told 8 News Now it was a current student who was arrested.

Two weeks ago, there was a large brawl at Las Vegas High School where CCSDPD had to use pepper spray to break it up. The fight was believed to be gang related, sources say.