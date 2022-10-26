Video surveillance photos of the two people wanted in a commercial robbery on Oct. 25. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a man and a woman who became violent when they robbed a business in the east valley.

The two attempted to leave a store in the 200 block of North Nellis Boulevard at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) without paying and “became violent when the victim asked for a receipt,” according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was described as Asian, between 40 and 50, 5-feet-4 to 5-feet-6 and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a white baseball cap, black sweatshirt with a grey puffy vest and black pants.

Police released photos of the two from video surveillance at the store. The release did not say what was taken from the store or identify the victim as either a store employee or a customer.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s commercial robbery section, 702-828-3591. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.