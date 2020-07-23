Metro looking for suspect who fired several rounds at vehicle in north Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Bolden Area Command is searching for a suspect who allegedly cut off, brake-checked and then fired several rounds at another vehicle on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. in the area of MLK and Lake Mead on July 13.

Police say the victim was driving northbound on MLK when the suspect’s grey Dodge Caravan cut him off and brake-checked him. The van had a Florida plate on the back, but nothing on the front.

The suspect pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, then fired several rounds. The van then left the scene, traveling east on Hassell Avenue. It was last spotted traveling northbound toward Carey.

According to authorities, the victim sustained minor injuries. His young son was also in the back seat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoippers at 702-385-5555 or on their website. Please reference event #LLV200700056027.