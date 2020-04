LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is asking the public to help them identify a man that allegedly punched an RTC bus driver near the southeast valley.

LVMPD’s South Central Area Command tweeted pictures of the suspect. The assault happened while the suspect was getting off the bus, near Tropicana Avenue and Mojave Road.

The tweet did not specify what day the assault happened.

Attention residents. Please help us identify this man. While getting off of the RTC bus, he punched the bus driver near Tropicana and Mojave and fled from the scene. Please call our station patrol investigations line at 702-828-8639 with any information. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/SEBpienTYP — LVMPD SCAC (@LVMPDSCAC) April 13, 2020

Metro asks that you call their station’s patrol investigations line at (702) 828-8639 with any information.