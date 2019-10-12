Metro looking for missing man with dementia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for your help in finding a missing man with dementia. Police say 64-year-old Fernando Fuentes went missing Friday afternoon.

Fuentes is described as 5’9″ and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige and red striped shirt, dark blue pants and sunglasses.

He only speaks Spanish and suffers from dementia. Officials fear he may be in need of medical care.

Fuentes was last seen in the area of Lamb and Vegas Valley Drive. If you have any information on where he may be, give Metro a call at (702) 828-3111.