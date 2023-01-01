Metro police are looking for Abner Dilawar, 26, who was last seen on New Year’s Eve. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is looking for a man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Abner Dilawar, 26, could be in “severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” according to a Sunday news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Dilawar, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 170 pounds, was last seen in Las Vegas, the release said, but police did not specify a neighborhood/area of the city where he was last seen or a time he went missing.

A search of voter records shows his residence as the Summerlin area, near West Lake Mead and North Rampart boulevards.

Police in early August also issued a missing persons release on Dilawar.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s missing persons detail, 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.