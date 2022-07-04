LAS VEGAS — Metro police are asking for help locating Joseph Armon, a 54-year-old man who has been missing since approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Metro says he could possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Joseph was last seen near the 3000 block of S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas wearing an unknown-colored shirt, dark-colored basketball shorts, a gray baseball cap, and carrying a grey face mask. It should be noted that he wears clear framed glasses.

Anyone who has any information about Armon’s location should contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111. The Missing Persons Detail can be reached at 702-828-2907 during business hours or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com