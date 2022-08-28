LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who sped away from the fatal drive-by shooting of a woman early Saturday morning in the northeast valley.

Patrol officers responding to a call for a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle at about 5 a.m. found a woman with a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, but she died at the scene, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Patrol units observed a “possible suspect vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” police said, and a pursuit ensued.

The driver was able to evade officers; an preliminary investigation by the department’s homicide section indicates a suspect fired from a vehicle when the victim was shot.

Identification of the victim is pending, police said.

Anyone with any information can call the homicide section, 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.