Metro looking for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a business at gunpoint. It happened in the 4000 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money from the register. The worker gave him an undisclosed amount of money, then the suspect left. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 50 years old, 5’7″ – 5’8″, medium build, bald and has a mustache.

If you have any information, you can call Metro’s Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.