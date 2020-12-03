Metro Police looking for additional victims of alleged sex assault suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are trying to locate any possible victims of a man arrested last month for sexual assault. Metro arrested 33-year-old John Washington in connection to alleged sex crimes committed against a juvenile back on Nov. 25.

The investigation revealed Washington might have had access to additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Washington or has information about his crimes or other possible victims is urged to call the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.