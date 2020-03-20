Metro limits public access to Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is limiting the public’s access to the Clark County Detention Center as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. This includes the cancellation of social visiting, inmate programs and inmate property releases.

Authorized visitors are attorneys, social workers, law enforcement, psychiatrists, bail or bonding, subpoena services, house arrestees and other officials.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and meetings will be conducted via video.

Official visitors are asked to notify CCDC staff before entering if experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms.

For more information, please visit Metro’s website or the CCDC’s page.