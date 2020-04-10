Metro lays off 100+ part-time employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Citing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, Metro police has eliminated 112 part-time positions — 103 of which were filled. All of the layoffs impact part-time employees.

All employees impacted by the layoffs will be compensated through April 17.

In a statement, officials say coronavirus mitigation efforts will result in “sharp declines in revenue to state and local government, which in turn will force many difficult decisions in the upcoming months.”

All impacted employees were notified of their status by the end of the day on Wednesday.