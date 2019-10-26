Metro K9 stabbed in overnight barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say a Metro K9 is recovering after a suspect stabbed it during a police barricade in south Las Vegas overnight. At 12:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Metro responded to man who was climbing onto the roof of a business in the 7300 block of South Eastern Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, the man refused to come down. They spotted the man with a knife, but say it did not appear he was suicidal.

Metro, SWAT, and negotiators began treating the incident as a barricade. Officers and a K9 were in the process of taking the suspect into custody when the suspect stabbed the K9 multiple times.

The K9 was transported to an area animal hospital with serious injuries. It is recovering and expected to survive.

Metro says traffic is still temporarily shut down in all directions at Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. Officials are asking people to find alternate routes while they investigate.