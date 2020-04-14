Metro K9 recovering after being stabbed several times by suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro K9 is recovering after being stabbed several times by a suspect Monday night. The incident occurred around 8:37 p.m. in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street near the Strip.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted on Jeffrey Holland, 57, for a warrant and expired tags. When officers made contact, Holland reportedly got out of his vehicle with a large knife and ran to the nearby Prime Apartments.

After officers attempted to get Holland to surrender peacefully, he came out and brandished the weapon.

K9 Kimura was deployed and stabbed several times during the struggle. Police then tased Holland and took him into custody.

Holland faces several charges, including driving 11-20 mph over the speed limit, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, injuring or attempting to kill a police animal and operating a vehicle with expired registration or license plates.

WARNING: The following images are graphic in nature and may be considered disturbing to some readers.

Kimura underwent surgery at Veterinary Emergency + Critical Care and is reportedly recovering and doing well. The K9 Unit gave a special shoutout to Dr. Mason for Kimura’s treatment.

Courtesy: lvmpdk9/Instagram

The brave pup is in the care of his handler, Officer Bachman.

“As you know, we ask our K9 partners to perform amazing acts of heroism and Kimura delivered!” the unit said in an Instagram post.

Wonderful job and get well soon, K9 Kimura!